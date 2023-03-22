Edit Account-Sign Out
8 of the best walk in Horsham, handpicked by an AI chatbot

There are plenty of beautiful walks in Horsham and the surrounding areas for residents to explore.

By Ellis Peters
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 14:41 GMT

But what is the best? We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a reviewer of walks and select the eight best walks in the district and say in 50 words or less why.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on Horsham’s walking spots, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the walks listed below.

Here are the walks ChatGPT recommended:

1. Warnham Local Nature Reserve

A beautiful nature reserve with a variety of habitats, including woodland, meadows, and wetlands

1. Warnham Local Nature Reserve

A beautiful nature reserve with a variety of habitats, including woodland, meadows, and wetlands Photo: Steve Robards

2. St.Leonard's Forest

A working farm with footpaths that lead through fields, woods, and wetlands

2. St.Leonard's Forest

A working farm with footpaths that lead through fields, woods, and wetlands Photo: Accredited

3. Chesworth Farm

A working farm with footpaths that lead through fields, woods, and wetlands

3. Chesworth Farm

A working farm with footpaths that lead through fields, woods, and wetlands Photo: cobb

a large country park with lakes, wetlands, and woodland

4. Southwater Country Park

a large country park with lakes, wetlands, and woodland Photo: Pic S Robards SR2103151

