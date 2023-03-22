8 of the best walk in Horsham, handpicked by an AI chatbot
There are plenty of beautiful walks in Horsham and the surrounding areas for residents to explore.
By Ellis Peters
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 14:41 GMT
But what is the best? We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a reviewer of walks and select the eight best walks in the district and say in 50 words or less why.
ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on Horsham’s walking spots, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the walks listed below.
See more: 8 of the best pubs in Horsham, handpicked by an AI chatbot, 9 of the best pubs in Crawley, handpicked by an AI chatbot, 11 of the best pubs in Worthing, handpicked by an AI chatbot
Here are the walks ChatGPT recommended:
Page 1 of 2