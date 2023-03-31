Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Storm Mathis brings heavy rain and wind to UK as flood warnings issued
21 minutes ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
52 minutes ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 hour ago Donald Trump indicted: What is it and will he go to jail?
1 hour ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named

8 of the best walks for dogs in Crawley, handpicked by an AI chatbot

There are plenty of beautiful walks for you and your dog in Crawley and the surrounding areas.

By Ellis Peters
Published 31st Mar 2023, 11:12 BST

But what is the best? We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a reviewer of walks for dogs and select the eight best walks in the district. We also asked it to say why in no less than 50 words.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on Crawley’s dog walking spots, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the walks listed below.

See more: 10 of the best walks in Crawley, handpicked by an AI chatbot, Top 12 places to visit in Crawley, handpicked by an AI Chatbot, 8 of the best pubs in Horsham, handpicked by an AI chatbot

Here are the top eight dog walks in Crawley, according to ChatGPT:

A large park with a lake, nature center, and adventure playground. Dogs are welcome on leads

1. Tilgate Park

A large park with a lake, nature center, and adventure playground. Dogs are welcome on leads Photo: Accredited

A beautiful wooded area with plenty of walking trails for dogs and their owners to enjoy

2. Buchan Country Park

A beautiful wooded area with plenty of walking trails for dogs and their owners to enjoy Photo: Accredited

A large open space with a lake and plenty of paths for dog walking

3. Maidenbower Park

A large open space with a lake and plenty of paths for dog walking Photo: Accredited

A stunning Victorian park with landscaped gardens, a lake, and plenty of space to walk your dog

4. Worth Park

A stunning Victorian park with landscaped gardens, a lake, and plenty of space to walk your dog Photo: Accredited

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Horsham