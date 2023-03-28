There are plenty of beautiful walks in Eastbourne and the surrounding areas for residents to explore.

But what is the best? We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a reviewer of walks and select the ten best walks in the district and say in 50 words or less why.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on Eastbourne’s walking spots, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the walks listed below.

Eastbourne is a beautiful seaside town located in East Sussex, England. It offers a plethora of walks that will take you through its stunning coastline, iconic landmarks, and scenic countryside. Here are the top 8 walks in Eastbourne:

1 . Beachy Head This walk takes you along the famous chalk cliffs of Beachy Head and offers stunning views of the sea and surrounding countryside Photo: Accredited

2 . South Downs Way This walk takes you through the beautiful South Downs National Park and offers stunning views of the surrounding countryside Photo: Accredited

3 . Seven Sisters This walk takes you through the Seven Sisters Country Park, which is home to some of the most iconic chalk cliffs in England Photo: Accredited

4 . Eastbourne Promenade This walk takes you along the seafront promenade and offers stunning views of the pier and sea Photo: JL