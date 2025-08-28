He’ll be joining over 50 children, aged 4 to 11, for what has become something of a Goodwood Revival staple: a pedal car race that sees participants sprinting to their car and peddling as hard as possible down a 230 metre track.

It’s been called the world’s cutest race by some and, watching the racers swerve past the chicane and jostle for prime position, it’s hard to disagree. But it’s also hard not to be at least a little bit jealous of the peddle cars themselves; built by Austin Cars between 1949 to 1971, they’re a kind of dream toy; with hand-breaks, working headlights and real horns built into a beautifully designed chassis that practically glitters with mid-century charm.

And Thomas’ car is no less special. Originally built in 1965, it was lovingly hand-restored by The Repair Shop’s very own Dominic Chinea, who refers to the project as ‘a labour of love’. "They’re very very cool,” he said. “I have loved these J40s for so many years. I’ve always wanted one, even before I knew they raced them at Goodwood; they’re just such an iconic, awesome toy.”

Thomas’ model dates back to 1965 and it was a ‘complete wreck’ before Dominic got his hands on it. The finished article, with its gorgeously restored blue chassis, functioning breaks and smooth pedals, is the result of countless hours of hard work; much of it documented on Dominic’s YouTube channel.

"There was barely anything left. Every single panel was completely rotten through. Me and my friend John literally dissected the whole thing.

"I couldn’t have done it without Austin Pedal Cars. They helped out so much. They produce a lot of the parts and they put a lot of love and care into remaking the parts so accurately.”

It was a lot of hard work but, seeing Thomas come to grips with his new ride on a practice run near Goodwood House made it all worth it. “It’s kind of emotional in a way. This is the first time anyone’s sat in it. Seeing it now, seeing the smile on his face, that’s what it’s all about.”

“I couldn’t pick anything better,” added. “If I had to pick any car, it would be this one.” That’s high praise. First introduced to F1 Racing by his dad, this Chichester 8-year-old really knows his stuff. He doesn’t have a favourite car, a favourite driver or a favourite team; it’s all about the thrill of the race. “I just love it,” he said. “It’s sometimes really tense; you want to know who’s going to win.”

Thomas, from Chichester, was invited to participate by Greenpower, a UK charity which challenges young people to design, build and race an electric car. Thomas’ sister already competes in the charity’s Goblin Kit Car races, and Thomas, always the racer, is keen to join her as soon as he can.

"He's really enthusiastic about it,” mum Emma, said. “Even if he’s just running water out to the pit, he’s desperate to be involved. He likes being part of a team and, hopefully, when he gets to that age, he’ll be able to join in. He’s very keen to get on."

8-year-old Tom takes to Goodwood race track in retro pedal car beautifully restored by Repair Shop's Dominic Chinea

The pedal car has been restored with an exacting eye for detail.

Thomas and George hold hands on his practice.

Thomas, with two year old brother George.