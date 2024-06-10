80-year-old women to take on waterski slalom course in Chichester to celebrate her birthday

The 80-year-old will be taking on the course on Saturday, June 15.

Celia Kent may be 80 years old but she shows no sign of slowing down!

The retired publisher has set herself a tough challenge to celebrate her milestone birthday – swerving around buoys on a mono waterski as she takes on the slalom course at Chichester Water Ski Club in West Sussex.

Celia is set to take on the slalom on Ivy Lake on Saturday, June 15 in a special event organised by the club. She travels once a month to waterski there, despite it

taking her up to 3 hours to get there by road or rail from her home in London.

She said: “The atmosphere is very friendly. I feel so welcome and they have been really nice to me, that’s why I keep going. There are many closer places but they’re

not the same. They don’t look sat me at Chichester and wonder why I’m doing it at my age. There’s no pressure."

Celia says she keeps herself fit with other activities to ensure she can continue slalom waterskiing, a sport that is very hard on the body at any age.

She added: “I go to the gym and cycle there and back, I do two or three classes a week, I snow ski in the winter and I keep my weight down, I’m lucky to be fit and healthy. It could be in my genes. My mother will be 106 this year too.”

One of the coaches who has been helping Celia prepare for the challenge is Brett Hodgkins who has several World, European and British titles in waterskiing and wakeboarding. He is now an international waterski and wakeboard coach, running coaching clinics in the UK during the summer.

He said: “Celia is as fit as a fiddle. Realistically, you would expect someone skiing at her level to be in her sixties. She’s a credit to us all. From a coaching point of view, she’s very responsive but I’m always having to tell her to back off with the aggression she puts into her skiing, she really goes for it.”