Thanks to the life-saving actions of two bystanders and SECAmb clinicians, cardiac arrest survivor, Michael Wilde, got to celebrate his 81st birthday and 52 years of marriage.

Michael Wilde, 81, and his wife Ruth recently visited the Tangmere Make Ready Centre to thank some of those who came to his aid. Among them were Paramedics Steve Leggatt and Chelsey Lallem-Haylock, Trainee Associate Ambulance Practitioner Ellie Rendall, Clinical Education Practitioner Richard Crabb, Associate Ambulance Practitioner George Pewsey, and Kirstee, a member of the public who gave CPR, along with her partner Allen.

Michael had returned from his home in Spain on December 28, 2024, to spend Christmas with family in Sussex. But just after stepping off a train in Bognor Regis, his festive visit took a terrifying turn.

Moments later, he collapsed and stopped breathing. A driver, George, spotted him, called 999 and began CPR. Soon after, Kirstee pulled over to help, delivering vital chest compressions until ambulance crews arrived.

Paramedic Steve Leggatt said: “Without the quick actions of George and Kirstee, the outcome for Michael could have been very different. The minutes after a cardiac arrest are crucial and their quick-thinking gave him the best chance of survival.”

Paramedics administered nine life-saving shocks with a defibrillator before taking Michael to St Richard’s Hospital.

Michael’s recovery was long and difficult. He spent two months in hospital, followed by another two months in a neuro rehab unit after suffering hypoxic brain damage.

Now discharged, Michael has celebrated his 81st birthday, enjoyed time with his family and is preparing to return to Spain with Ruth.

Michael said: “A huge thank you to everyone for what they did that day.

“When something like this happens, it gives you a new perspective and I’m very grateful to still be here.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for the care I have received on that day and in my recovery. I’m now very much looking forward to returning to a warmer climate in Spain.”

Ruth added: “Instead of Michael arriving home that evening, I had two police officers on the doorstep telling me Michael had suffered a heart attack, he was on his way to hospital and they would take me there immediately.

“They could tell me no more and in that moment my world seemed to descend into a dark turmoil filled with the coldest dread.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for what they did, and it’s been a true privilege to meet some of the people that saved Michael.”

Early intervention in out-of-hospital cardiac arrests can make all the difference to survival.

The British Heart Foundation offers free online tools that can teach CPR in just 15 minutes. Find out more here: www.bhf.org.uk/how-you-can-help/how-to-save-a-life/how-to-do-cpr/learn-cpr-in-15-minutes