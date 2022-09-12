83 year old man pronounced dead after a car crash in Bognor Regis
An 83-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a car crash this morning, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.
Police were called to the incident at 3.50am on Monday morning after the man’s vehicle collided with the sea wall on The Esplanade in Bognor Regis.
The 83-year-old was the sole occupant of the vehicle and, upon arrival at the scene, emergency services removed him from the wreckage.
Despite urgent medical assistance and the best efforts of paramedics, he was sadly declared dead at the scene. His next-of-kin have been informed and a file is being prepared for the coroner.
Anyone with footage or information relevant to the collision is asked to get in touch. Members of the public can do this online, via sussex.police.news, by calling 101, or by emailing [email protected]
In any event, make sure to quote Operation Welbeck in order to make clear which incident you are reporting.