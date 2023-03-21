85-year-old Airforce veteran and Chichester care home resident’s wish to see fighter aircraft comes true

A team at a care home in Chichester have helped a resident complete his greatest wish.

85-year-old, William Creasey, known as Bill, a resident at Care UK’s Chichester Grange, on Grosvenor Road, was excited to find that the team had organised a special visit to Tangmere Aviation Museum.

Bill joined the British Airforce as an Air Commodore at the age of 35 and spent 20 years working with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After moving into Chichester Grange, he shared memories of his time in the British Airforce, and he wished to see the English Lightning Fighter Aircraft once more. He had worked on this aircraft during the Second World War and had proud memories of the airplane.

Bill enjoyed his visit to see the English Lightning Fighter Aircraft

When Chichester Grange first opened in 2021 the team installed a ‘Wishing Tree’, an initiative launched by Care UK which allows residents to suggest ideas for new hobbies they’d like to try, places they’d like to visit or even activities linked to past careers. This encourages residents to live fulfilling lives, from skiing to a fish and chip supper - no wish is too big or small.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the team heard about Bill’s dream to visit the Tangmere Aviation Museum and be reunited with the aircraft he once worked on, they were determined to make it happen.

On the day, the museum team surprised Bill was his own personal tour guide. They were on hand to answer all his questions. Bill was also reunited his beloved aircraft. The team finished the visit with a coffee and recollection of the mornings tour.

Bill said: “I had a wonderful time at the museum. It brought back so many memories for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

85-year-old, William Creasey, known as Bill, a resident at Care UK’s Chichester Grange, on Grosvenor Road, was excited to find that the team had organised a special visit to Tangmere Aviation Museum.

Ryan Harris, Home Manager at Chichester Grange, said: “At Chichester Grange, we consistently encourage residents to lead fulfilling lives, whether that comes from helping out in the garden, or traveling down memory lane like Bill.

“We were overjoyed to be able to grant Bill's wish and enable him to fulfil his dream to see the English Lightning Fighter Aircraft once more. Bill had a terrific experience, and it was wonderful to witness how much excitement he felt being close to the planes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad