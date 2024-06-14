85-year-old Chichester bus driver given wins prestigious award for years of driving excellence
Mr Shaw has been working on stagecoach buses for the past 30 years, and still works on a fulltime basis. Before joining Stagecoach in 1994, he worked on buses in London.
He was one of several Chichester bus drivers to receive the award, which ties into a national driving safety measurement programme called GreenRoad.
Each individual bus across the fleet is equipped with a GreenRoads safety system in the form of a traffic light LED display system, which monitors the performance of bus drivers across a number of areas, including acceleration, breaking and turning. At the end of each trip, the system converts these figures into a final score for each driver. Drivers with the lowest scores are awarded Fleet Elite status.
A total of 158 drivers across the Stagecoach South operation achieved Fleet Elite status, with an impressive 76 of those drivers achieving the coveted Master fleet Elite Status, which recognizes Fleet Elite standard for 5 or more years.
Carol Sim, Operations Director, Stagecoach South, said: “I’m extremely proud to see so many of our drivers receive Fleet Elite status. This is a real testament to the quality of our driving team and their commitment to driving safely and efficiently.
“Smoother, fuel-efficient driving is safer and provides more comfortable journeys for our customers, as well as helping to cut our carbon footprint and meet our sustainability targets.”
"Congratulations to every one of our drivers who were awarded this year" she said.
