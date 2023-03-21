The team at a care home in Chichester have helped a resident complete his greatest wish.

85-year-old, William Creasey, known as Bill, a resident at Chichester Grange, in Grosvenor Road, was excited to find that the team had organised a special visit to Tangmere Aviation Museum.

Bill joined the Royal Air Force as an Air Commodore at the age of 35 and spent 20 years working with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After moving into Chichester Grange, he shared memories of his time in the RAF, and his wish to see the English Electric Lightning fighter aircraft once more.

Bill with the English Electric Lightning fighter aircraft at Tangmere Aviation Museum

When Chichester Grange first opened in 2021 the team installed a ‘Wishing Tree’, an initiative launched by provider Care UK which allows residents to suggest ideas for new hobbies they’d like to try, places they’d like to visit or even activities linked to past careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This encourages residents to live fulfilling lives, from skiing to a fish and chip supper – no wish is too big or small.

Once the team heard about Bill’s dream to visit the Tangmere Aviation Museum and be reunited with the aircraft he once worked on, they were determined to make it happen.

On the day, the museum team surprised Bill was his own personal tour guide, who was on-hand to answer all his questions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bill at Tangmere Aviation Museum.

Bill was also reunited his beloved aircraft, and the team finished the visit with a coffee and recollection of the mornings tour.

Bill said: “I had a wonderful time at the museum. It brought back so many memories for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Harris, home manager at Chichester Grange, said: “At Chichester Grange, we consistently encourage residents to lead fulfilling lives, whether that comes from helping out in the garden, or traveling down memory lane like Bill.

“We were overjoyed to be able to grant Bill's wish and enable him to fulfil his dream to see the English Electric Lightning fighter aircraft once more.

Bill at Tangmere Aviation Museum.

"Bill had a terrific experience, and it was wonderful to witness how much excitement he felt being close to the planes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad