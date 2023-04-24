Martin, who is 88 years old and lives in Felpham has always dreamed of piloting a plane. Thanks to the generosity of Goodwood Aerodrome and Home Instead Chichester and Bognor Regis , Martin's dream is becoming a reality.

Simon McGee, Director of Home Instead Chichester and Bognor Regis, said: "At Home Instead, we believe that everyone deserves to live life to the fullest, and we are delighted to make Martin's dream come true. Our ‘CloudNine’ initiative is all about delivering joy and happiness to our clients and their families, and we are thrilled to be able to offer this amazing experience to Martin."