88-year-old Felpham man’s dream of being a pilot comes true
Home Instead Chichester and Bognor Regis, a leading provider of outstanding home care services to older adults, has launched its ‘CloudNine’ initiative, which aims to make the dreams of its clients come true.
By Sam Pole
Published 24th Apr 2023, 17:31 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 17:33 BST
Martin, who is 88 years old and lives in Felpham has always dreamed of piloting a plane. Thanks to the generosity of Goodwood Aerodrome and Home Instead Chichester and Bognor Regis, Martin's dream is becoming a reality.
On Wednesday, May 10, Martin will be invited to pilot a small Cessna plane from Goodwood Aerodrome.
Simon McGee, Director of Home Instead Chichester and Bognor Regis, said: "At Home Instead, we believe that everyone deserves to live life to the fullest, and we are delighted to make Martin's dream come true. Our ‘CloudNine’ initiative is all about delivering joy and happiness to our clients and their families, and we are thrilled to be able to offer this amazing experience to Martin."