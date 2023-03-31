Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Donald Trump indicted: What is it and will he go to jail?
1 hour ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
1 hour ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday

9 of the best walks for dogs in Haywards Heath, handpicked by an AI chatbot

There are plenty of beautiful walks for you and your dog in Haywards Heath and the surrounding areas.

By Ellis Peters
Published 31st Mar 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 14:12 BST

But what is the best? We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a reviewer of walks for dogs and select the nine best walks in the district. We also asked it to say why in no less than 50 words.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on Haywards Heath’s dog walking spots, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the walks listed below.

See more: 8 of the best walks for dogs in Crawley, handpicked by an AI chatbot, 9 of the best pubs in Haywards Heath, handpicked by an AI chatbot, Top 12 places to visit in Worthing, handpicked by an AI Chatbot

Here are the top nine dog walks in Haywards Heath, according to ChatGPT:

A popular park with large open spaces and beautiful gardens, perfect for walking your dog

1. Victoria Park

A popular park with large open spaces and beautiful gardens, perfect for walking your dog Photo: Accredited

These beautiful gardens have a variety of walking trails and open spaces for your dog to run around in

2. Beech Hurst Gardens

These beautiful gardens have a variety of walking trails and open spaces for your dog to run around in Photo: Accredited

A large, open space with plenty of paths and trails for you and your dog to explore

3. Lindfield Common

A large, open space with plenty of paths and trails for you and your dog to explore Photo: Accredited

A beautiful wooded area with lots of paths and trails for you and your dog to enjoy

4. Ashenground Woods

A beautiful wooded area with lots of paths and trails for you and your dog to enjoy Photo: Accredited

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Haywards HeathWorthing