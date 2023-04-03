9 of the best walks in Hastings, handpicked by an AI chatbot
There are plenty of beautiful walks in Hastings and the surrounding areas for residents to explore.
But what is the best? We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a reviewer of walks and select the nine best walks in the district and say in 50 words or less why.
ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on Hastings’ walking spots, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the walks listed below.
See more: 10 of the best walks in Crawley, handpicked by an AI chatbot, 8 of the best walks in Eastbourne, handpicked by an AI chatbot, 10 of the best pubs in Eastbourne, handpicked by an AI chatbot
Here are the top nine walks in Hastings according to ChatGPT: