9 of the best walks in Hastings, handpicked by an AI chatbot

There are plenty of beautiful walks in Hastings and the surrounding areas for residents to explore.

By Ellis Peters
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 09:44 BST

But what is the best? We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a reviewer of walks and select the nine best walks in the district and say in 50 words or less why.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on Hastings’ walking spots, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the walks listed below.

Here are the top nine walks in Hastings according to ChatGPT:

A beautiful walk that takes you through stunning coastal scenery, woodland, and meadows. You can also see the ruins of Hastings Castle and enjoy panoramic views of the English Channel

1. Hastings Country Park

A beautiful walk that takes you through stunning coastal scenery, woodland, and meadows. You can also see the ruins of Hastings Castle and enjoy panoramic views of the English Channel Photo: Accredited

A large park with beautiful gardens, lakes, and woodland. The walk takes you through different paths with different levels of difficulty, offering amazing views of the town and the sea

2. Alexandra Park

A large park with beautiful gardens, lakes, and woodland. The walk takes you through different paths with different levels of difficulty, offering amazing views of the town and the sea Photo: Accredited

A walk around the historic old town of Hastings, with its narrow streets, charming houses, and ancient pubs. You can also visit the Fishermen's Museum and St. Clements Caves

3. Hastings Old Town

A walk around the historic old town of Hastings, with its narrow streets, charming houses, and ancient pubs. You can also visit the Fishermen's Museum and St. Clements Caves Photo: Accredited

A walk that takes you up the two hills that overlook Hastings. You can enjoy breathtaking views of the town, the sea, and the surrounding countryside

4. East Hill and West Hill

A walk that takes you up the two hills that overlook Hastings. You can enjoy breathtaking views of the town, the sea, and the surrounding countryside Photo: Accredited

