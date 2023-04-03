9 of the best walks in Worthing, handpicked by an AI chatbot
There are plenty of beautiful walks in Worthing and the surrounding areas for residents to explore.
But what is the best? We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a reviewer of walks and select the nine best walks in the district and say in 50 words or less why.
ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on Worthing’s walking spots, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the walks listed below.
See more: Top 12 places to visit in Worthing, handpicked by an AI Chatbot, Top 10 places to visit in Eastbourne, handpicked by an AI Chatbot, Top 12 places to visit in Horsham, handpicked by an AI Chatbot
Here are the top nine walks in Worthing according to ChatGPT: