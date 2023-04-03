Edit Account-Sign Out
9 of the best walks in Worthing, handpicked by an AI chatbot

There are plenty of beautiful walks in Worthing and the surrounding areas for residents to explore.

By Ellis Peters
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 09:43 BST

But what is the best? We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a reviewer of walks and select the nine best walks in the district and say in 50 words or less why.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on Worthing’s walking spots, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the walks listed below.

Here are the top nine walks in Worthing according to ChatGPT:

Take a stroll along the seafront promenade and enjoy the beautiful views of the beach and the English Channel

1. Worthing Promenade

Take a stroll along the seafront promenade and enjoy the beautiful views of the beach and the English Channel Photo: Accredited

A circular walk around a prehistoric hill fort, offering stunning views of the surrounding countryside

2. Cissbury Ring

A circular walk around a prehistoric hill fort, offering stunning views of the surrounding countryside Photo: Accredited

A lovely walk through beautiful gardens and up to the top of Highdown Hill for fantastic views of the South Downs

3. Highdown Gardens and Hill

A lovely walk through beautiful gardens and up to the top of Highdown Hill for fantastic views of the South Downs Photo: Accredited

A peaceful walk along the Ferring Rife, a stream that winds its way through the countryside to the sea

4. Ferring Rife

A peaceful walk along the Ferring Rife, a stream that winds its way through the countryside to the sea Photo: Accredited

