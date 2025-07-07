The event returns to the Western Lawns on Saturday (July 12) and Sunday (July 13).

Organised by Sussex Police, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, South East Coast Ambulance Service, Eastbourne Council, Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution), there will also be representatives from voluntary search and rescue teams along with contingents from the French National Gendarmerie present.

Visitors will be able to get a close look at emergency response vehicles, get on board a fire engine or ambulance, try out the hoses, and see arena demonstrations from the police dogs, as well as sea rescue from the coastguard.

The event kicks off at 10.30am on Saturday, and finishes at 5pm. The opening ceremony will take place at 11am.

On Sunday, the event will begin at 11am and finish at 5pm.

See below for photos from the 2022 event.

1 . 999 Weekend: Eastbourne emergency services spectacular to return Eastbourne 999 Weekend 2022 Photo: JON RIGBY / PHOTOGRAPHER

2 . 999 Weekend: Eastbourne emergency services spectacular to return Eastbourne 999 Weekend 2022 Photo: JON RIGBY / PHOTOGRAPHER

3 . 999 Weekend: Eastbourne emergency services spectacular to return Eastbourne 999 Weekend 2022 Photo: JON RIGBY / PHOTOGRAPHER