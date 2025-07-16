999 Weekend: Emergency services spectacular returns to Eastbourne - in pictures

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 16th Jul 2025, 10:54 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 11:05 BST
Residents and tourists enjoyed dazzling and educational displays at Eastbourne’s 999 weekend.

The free emergency services spectacular returned to the Western Lawns on Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13.

Those in attendance were given an up-close look at emergency response vehicles and were treated to displays, including police dog demonstrations.

Emergency service staff and representatives from voluntary teams were on-site with stalls and information about their life-saving work.

See photos below.

First responders with a dummy

1. 999 Weekend: Emergency services spectacular returns to Eastbourne - in pictures

First responders with a dummy Photo: Eastbourne Area Community First Responders

Eastbourne police force

2. 999 Weekend: Emergency services spectacular returns to Eastbourne - in pictures

Eastbourne police force Photo: Eastbourne Police

Residents enjoying the event

3. 999 Weekend: Emergency services spectacular returns to Eastbourne - in pictures

Residents enjoying the event Photo: Eastbourne Police

The Friends of Eastbourne Area Community First Responders stall

4. 999 Weekend: Emergency services spectacular returns to Eastbourne - in pictures

The Friends of Eastbourne Area Community First Responders stall Photo: Eastbourne Area Community First Responders

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Emergency servicesResidents
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice