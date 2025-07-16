999 Weekend: Emergency services spectacular returns to Eastbourne - in pictures

The free emergency services spectacular returned to the Western Lawns on Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13.
Those in attendance were given an up-close look at emergency response vehicles and were treated to displays, including police dog demonstrations.
Emergency service staff and representatives from voluntary teams were on-site with stalls and information about their life-saving work.
1. First responders with a dummy
First responders with a dummy Photo: Eastbourne Area Community First Responders
2. Eastbourne police force
Eastbourne police force Photo: Eastbourne Police
3. Residents enjoying the event
Residents enjoying the event Photo: Eastbourne Police
4. The Friends of Eastbourne Area Community First Responders stall
The Friends of Eastbourne Area Community First Responders stall Photo: Eastbourne Area Community First Responders
