A 16-year-old boy from Sussex plans to be able to fly solo before he can drive a car

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He will be taking the National Private Pilot's Licence (NPPL) at just 16-years-old. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued his medical approval and he will be tested in the next few weeks.

Danny’s mother Kelly White said: “We are extremely proud parents as this is a massive achievement, which hopefully will be completed within the next few weeks. Dan loves flying and the freedom he feels whilst in the sky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Whilst completing his GCSEs Dan will be taking his skill set for his private pilot licence (PPL). He can then apply for his licence to carry passengers at 17-years-old and then on, to take his commercial pilots licence.”

16-year-old boy from Sussex plans to receive two pilots licenses before he can drive a car. Credit: Kelly White

Danny will be spending the summer completing a skill set and gaining hours, so that when he starts college he will just be waiting for his second licence (the PPL), which cannot be issued before he is 17. Before Danny will be able to drive a car he will be able to fly an aircraft solo.

He has decided that he should be tested for after his GCSE mocks, which will finish on Wednesday, February 28.

Kelly added: “He didn’t want the two to combine, as he likes to give 100% in all that he sets his mind too.”