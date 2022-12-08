Joan Rollison lives at MHA Greenway and spent an afternoon in Emsworth, the village she and her husband lived in.
Her Seize the Day initiative was to visit the Emsworth harbour, which she did and then have some food at the Blue Bell Inn, a pub where she spent many evenings with her husband and indulged in some fish and chips.
The Seize the Day initiative encourages residents to re-experience activities or events from the past or to do something they would like to do for the first time.
Joanne Mitchell, the activity co-ordinator, accompanied her during the visit which began with Joan getting her hair done at the home.
Joanne said: “Joan talks about the village of Bosham, where she was born and Emsworth a lot.
“When we asked her what she wanted to do for her Seize the Day initiative she was very excited and quick to say she wanted to go to Emsworth. We had a lovely day, visiting some of the shops in the village was nice and we ended the day with a cup of tea and cake at a café.
“There was a flood warning, and it was a very windy day so the tide had come in which meant we couldn't walk along the harbour. We still managed to go down to the front of the harbour and just watched the water which was very relaxing.
“I would like to thank our veteran volunteer Brian Vince who took us and then dropped us back off to the home
“The visit was a real trip down memory lane for Joan who spent many years living in the village.”