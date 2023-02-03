A 12 unit house of multiple occupation in Bognor Regis could be turned into eight self contained flats.

Plans have been submitted to turn a Bognor Regis HMO into eight flats

Plans have been submitted for a two storey extension and conversion of the existing property to provide eight self-contained flats with associated car parking at Ravenna, Richmond Avenue West.

A planning statement said the house on the corner of Richmond Avenue and Richmond Avenue West is two to three storey with a single storey outbuilding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The existing building is an HMO dwelling with 12 units with two kitchens and four bathrooms," the statement said.

Alterations would be mainly internal with a small first floor extension to the lean-to part of the building on the eastern elevation.

The existing single storey outbuildings to the north would be demolished.

The plans would create five two bed flats and three one bed flats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The proposed extension to the south will provide three modest flats with a separate entrance and access from the garden," the statement said.

"Car parking will be provided in the area of the demolished outbuildings with an amended access onto Richmond Avenue accommodating six car parking spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Additional car parking spaces are provided via the new access off Richmond Avenue West to accommodate two cars and the pedestrian access to the new extension.

"We believe that the scheme respects the setting and character of the area through the siting and density proposed."

Advertisement Hide Ad