A change of use application was submitted for 20 Nyewood Lane.

Arun District Council officers said the property already had five bedrooms and there was no change in the number of beds.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tthe HMO would consist of two en-suite bedrooms on the ground floor and three (one of them en-suite) on the second floor.

A house in Nyewood Lane can become a house of multiple occupation

There is one bathroom and utility room on the first floor and a shared kitchen and dining/garden room with access to the rear garden and a hall on the ground floor.

No changes are proposed to the external appearance.

Parking for five cars with bin storage to the front and side is available.

Bognor Regis Town Council raised concerns about the loss of another family home to an HMO, an increased risk of crime and otential to increase traffic generation at the junction of Nyewood Lane/Richmond Avenue.

Officers said: "The conversion of this property represents an efficient use of urban land without compromising the visual amenities or character of the area, highway safety or the amenities of nearby residential occupiers. The proposal represents sustainable development."

It would not cause demonstrable harm to the character of the area, to the amenity of neighbouring residents or to the amenities of future residents.

A condition would be imposed to limit the number of occupants up to a maximum of eight.