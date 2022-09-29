Damon Jeffery, from Bognor Regis, is raising funds for the RNLI in memory of his brother

It’s a charity dear to Damon Jeffery’s heart. His brother Roland went missing off Bognor pier, when he took his boat out in the small hours of Sunday, August 25, 20 years ago in 2002, aged 41. The coastguard and the RNLI extensively searched the coast and sadly his body was found the next day two miles out.

Damon, of Victoria Drive, has often carried out fundraising for the RNLI since. It’s always been an emotional challenge for Damon to compose this song but now feels it is the right time. “I’ve always wanted to write this song for my big brother Roland, who I adored, and when I heard on BBC 1 TV news that the Coastguard is 200 years old this year, and also 20 years ago since Roland’s tragic passing, it just felt exactly the right time to do it,” he said.

Damon Jeffery's new song is You're Never Gone To Me

He hopes that people will watch it on his YouTube channel (type Damon Jeffery), and make a donation to the RNLI. The song, titled ‘You’re Never Gone To Me’…recalls the night that Roland went missing, and talks of the great times they shared together as brothers, always playing music together, Damon on piano, and Roland on trumpet, drums or guitar.

Damon said: “This song applies to all of us on any part of our national coastline, when we think we’re invincible, and try to take on the power of the sea – after drinking. Beware, sadly, the sea will always win.”