A statement from the Town Mayor of Bognor Regis, Cllr John Barrett, following the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II yesterday (September 8) said: “It was with profound sadness that Bognor Regis Town Council learnt of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.“On behalf of the Town Council and residents of the town, Cllr John Barrett, Town Mayor of Bognor Regis, offers sincerest condolences to the royal family at this sad time.“We understand that you sharing your condolences with the royal family at this time is important.

"There are several ways you can do this.

"In the first instance we would encourage you to sign the Buckingham Palace, online Book of Condolence (www.royal.uk).

CHICHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 30: Queen Elizabeth II is seen at the Chichester Theatre while visiting West Sussex on November 30, 2017 (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

"You may also wish to send a letter or card to us at the Town Council and we will collate these.

"There will also be a Book of Condolence at the Town Hall in Bognor Regis. These will be open during building opening times in due course. We will update accordingly.“You will see that flags are flying at half mast as a sign of respect to Her Majesty and the royal family.