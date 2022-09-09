A book of condolence for Her Majesty the Queen is planned for Bognor Regis Town Hall, says Town Mayor
A Book on Condolence for Her Majesty the Queen is being arranged for Bognor Regis Town Hall and flowers can be laid at town’s War Memorial.
A statement from the Town Mayor of Bognor Regis, Cllr John Barrett, following the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II yesterday (September 8) said: “It was with profound sadness that Bognor Regis Town Council learnt of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.“On behalf of the Town Council and residents of the town, Cllr John Barrett, Town Mayor of Bognor Regis, offers sincerest condolences to the royal family at this sad time.“We understand that you sharing your condolences with the royal family at this time is important.
"There are several ways you can do this.
"In the first instance we would encourage you to sign the Buckingham Palace, online Book of Condolence (www.royal.uk).
"You may also wish to send a letter or card to us at the Town Council and we will collate these.
"There will also be a Book of Condolence at the Town Hall in Bognor Regis. These will be open during building opening times in due course. We will update accordingly.“You will see that flags are flying at half mast as a sign of respect to Her Majesty and the royal family.
"Please be respectful of The Queen's wishes that these should not be wrapped in cellophane and ribbon so that they may be disposed of and composted appropriately. Please do not leave cuddly toys.“Church services will take place throughout the district. Information about this will be available from local faith groups.”