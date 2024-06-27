A busy few weeks for younger visitors to Felpham Community College

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On the 20th and also the 27th June, FCC held Welcome Days for year 6 students.

On each day, half of the September year 7 cohort visited Felpham for the day, to familiarise themselves with FCC and to take part in a number of activities including team games, food technology and music. It was great to see them all making friends, enjoying the activities and interacting with Felpham students.

Then on Monday 24th June, FCC held a year 5 Magic Day with Rose Green Junior school, with students working in our Religion Philosophy and Ethics department looking at 'What would you wish upon a Stone' .

The final year 5 Magic Day for the year then took place on Wednesday 26th June, this time with Edward Bryant - with students working in science to become Dragon Tamers!

Younger Visitors visit FCC

Coming up for the rest of this term, FCC have New Intake Day on Wednesday 3rd July for the whole year group, and then New Intake Evening on the 8th July.

In addition to the above, FCC Sports Leader students have been busy working with primary schools to support their Sports Day events, and Felpham have also hosted events for primary students at FCC - like year 6 Bishop Tufnell students attending for Football Rounders last week.