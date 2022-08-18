A Chichester Fringe performer on writing a show about trauma | Vicky Meets

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Writer and actor Crystal Turner-Brightman. Photograph: Jade Radley

You recently performed your one-person show The Snake Pit as part of the Chichester Fringe Festival. What is the piece about and how were you inspired to create it? Five years ago I was involved in an accident that left me with third degree burns on my stomach and my left upper arm.

It also left me with PTSD. My accident is something I’ve gotten used to talking about, but only really in a positive way. I focus only on the positive things that come from it.

In my third year at Chichester University I completed a solo performance module and I initially wanted to create a solo about Medusa and trauma.

This piece later developed to be about avoidance. I was adamant I didn’t want to make a piece about myself as I wasn’t ready to talk about my accident in a negative light.

But after one meeting with my academic adviser, who asked me what the piece was really about, that changed.

How did it change? I remember bursting into tears in that meeting as it all clicked together. I was making a piece about avoidance, avoiding what the piece was actually about.

So that’s how The Snake Pit came to be – a piece about my trauma, but also about everyone’s trauma.

It was deliberately created to unravel and fall apart as the piece went on. An audience member once described it as a spiral (“You don’t know what it’s truly about until you reach the centre.”).

Has creating and performing the piece been a cathartic experience? Yes, I think it was in the end. Initially it was terrifying, but when it came together it really empowered me. It helps me every time I perform it; it aids my recovery and I know that it will help other people.

I believe that watching live theatre can really help people. The relationship between viewer and maker goes hand in hand and theatre can really educate people.

You can’t disconnect from live theatre the way that you can turn away from a film, for instance; you have to watch that person in front of you.

You are an ambassador for the charity Children’s Burns Trust. Will you tell me more? Children’s Burns Trust is a really great small charity. They support babies and children and young people up to the age of 18. They support parents, too. I really wish that my Mum had been able to have that sort of support when I had my accident.

She was so brave. They do lots of great fundraising events. You can find out more about the charity at cbtrust.org.uk

What is next for you? I have just started the Enlight Insight Theatre company. I am passionate about working for and with young people and challenging societal boundaries. I’m also doing a PGCE qualification so that I can teach too.