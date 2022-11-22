A councillor questioned raising the price of the Bognor Regis parking disc

The possibility of increasing the charge of the two-hour parking discs from £2 to £3 per year was questioned by a Bognor Regis town councillor.

Jim Brooks (Ind, Marine) was responding to the minutes of a previous policy and resources committee meeting when members met again on November 21.

At the previous meeting councillors were asked to consider a request to Arun District Council for an extension to a five year agreement for the scheme going forward.

They were in full support of continuing the scheme and looking at a five year agreement.

Among the issues discussed was an 'agreement in principle for the face value charged for the disc tp be increased from £2 to £3 for the duration of the period 2023-28 to support additional production costs, the continuation of town centre events and activities and, mindful of current economic pressures impacting businesses, to allow an increase in the small gross profit on sales by retailers from 40 pence to 50 pence per disc (an uplift in 25 per cent)'.

Mr Brooks said he noted the costings: "At £2 a disc we still cover our costs. My slight concern is about whether this is right."

He said they needed to look ahead and he didn't believe in five or six years' time they would still be using the discs but would have moved to pay on foot, which meant users paid for the exact time they used the car park.

