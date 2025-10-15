'A cry for help' - Coroner reaches verdict after death of avid Crystal Palace fan, 21, at West Sussex home

A 21-year-old, avid football fan, died at home in Bognor Regis after being bullied about his weight, an inquest has heard.

Alfie Atkins was found dead at his home in Newtown Avenue, Bersted, on December 14, 2024.

An inquest – led by Kate Fawell-Comley, assistant coroner for West Sussex, Brighton and Hove – concluded in Horsham, on Tuesday (October 15).

Evidence, read out by the coroner’s officer, revealed that Alfie had faced significant emotional struggles related to his weight.

Alfie Atkins supported Crystal Palace and his local team, Bognor Regis FC. (Photo contributed)

The court also heard that Alfie had been subject to online abuse and workplace bullying at Butlin’s.

Alfie’s mother, brother, sister, and several close friends attended the court. The inquest heard moving testimony about Alfie’s life – a popular, funny, and kind young man who was passionate about football, especially his beloved Crystal Palace and Bognor Regis FC.

He regularly travelled to matches – even abroad – and was described as ‘happy and bubbly’, someone who would often check in on others and wasn’t shy to sing and dance at parties.

In a pen portrait shared by his family, Alfie was remembered as a thoughtful and outgoing young man, who also enjoyed cricket, darts, snooker and pub quizzes. He had worked in customer service roles at McDonald’s, Sainsbury’s, and Butlin’s, and had recently received a work award.

Alfie Atkins (pictured, top right), was a devoted Bognor Regis Rocks and Crystal Palace fan. The inquest heard moving testimony about Alfie’s life – a popular, funny, and kind young man who was passionate about football. (Photo contributed)

The inquest heard that, despite his upbeat personality, Alfie had privately struggled with his weight since a young age. He had reached over 30 stone, and had sought medical help. He was referred for a weight-loss injection but had not yet started treatment.

His mother told the inquest her son had been trolled online after a football trip to Greece.

Alfie’s social media activity, in the early hours of the day he died, included videos expressing feelings of being unloved and overwhelmed. In one of his own videos, Alfie spoke about suffering from a food addiction, saying it had destroyed his mental health, and expressed frustration at being accused of ‘glorifying’ obesity.

The court heard that Alfie had consumed tablets and alcohol, which the coroner concluded had caused his death. The exact quantities were not determined, but the levels were described as being above therapeutic and potentially dangerous, particularly given his existing health conditions.

A statement from Detective Inspector Verity Spalding confirmed there were no signs of third-party involvement or any history of mental health diagnosis.

Alfie had not left a note, and messages sent to friends the night before were mixed – one expressing that he was ‘not in the best place’, and another saying, ‘I’ll be alright mate, honestly’. He had also made travel plans to attend the Crystal Palace vs Brighton match – a fixture he had looked forward to between two fierce Premier League rivals.

While internet searches on his phone referenced suicide, the inquest heard that Alfie also researched if he could be prosecuted for attempted suicide.

His mother said she believed his actions were a ‘cry for help’ – a view the coroner sympathised with.

Ms Fawell-Comley said: “It is easy to answer that he took his own life but I have to consider if he intended the consequences.

"In some cases that’s straightforward. In Alfie’s case, it has caused me some consternation."

Recording her final narrative conclusion, the coroner said: “Alfie died as a result of the consumption of tablets, whilst also drinking alcohol. It has not been possible to determine whether he intended to take his own life.”

The coroner noted that Alfie’s obesity contributed to the risk. She acknowledged Alfie had experienced bullying and psychological distress but she could not determine a direct link to his death, commenting: “It's clear he faced taunts about his weight on social media and I accept what his family said to me about things being said at his workplace."

Ms Fawell-Comley also paid her respects to the family, at the conclusion of the hearing.

“It goes without saying, Alfie was taken from you at a far too young age,” the coroner said.

“It is clear that, despite the concerns he may have had, he was so loved by all his family and friends. I am so sorry it wasn’t evident to him as it is to me.

"You gave a wonderful statement, detailing happier times in life. I enjoyed hearing about his joy for travelling all over the world to watch football. It was clearly a passion of his.

"I just want to say how sorry I was to have learned of Alfie’s death. We want to offer you the most sincere condolences upon your loss. I am so very sorry.”

The inquest’s resumption on Tuesday followed a series of delays. The coroner began the hearing by expressing her deep sympathies to Alfie’s family, acknowledging the extended timeline and the additional grief it had caused.

She said: “It has taken too long, because of factors outside my control. I have no doubt it has compounded your grief.

"I wanted to say formally on the record how sorry I am.”

The inquest heard that the family have also made a formal complaint against Sussex Police, about the handling of evidence – namely Alfie’s mobile phone. The coroner encouraged the family to ‘pursue that route’ but admitted that she was in a ‘difficult position, where she can only work with evidence before me’.