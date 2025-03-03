A day in the life at Guild Care’s Haviland House

Haviland House is one of three care homes run by Guild Care; a charity that has supported the Worthing community for almost a century. With a long-standing team that is committed to helping residents find joy every day, our care homes are special places with a true family feel.

In this article, Kerri, care needs co-ordinator and dementia lead at Haviland House, shares what a typical day looks like.

Building bespoke care plans

I’ve been with Guild Care for over five years now. I started working here while I was at university, then joined full time after I graduated. I oversee the care plans for every resident at Haviland House and make sure they are getting the clinical and holistic support they need.

Resident Wendy with Kerri

Most days begin with me checking in on residents to make sure that our care plans are up to date. We tailor our in-house nursing care to each individual both here at Haviland House and at our other care homes – Linfield House and Caer Gwent.

The care we deliver evolves as needs change. This is particularly important at Haviland House, where we specialise in dementia care and support people at every stage of their journey. As well as making sure care plans contain detailed clinical information, I also include suggestions on activities that people might enjoy and their personal preferences such as meals and hobbies.

Catching up with residents

I often spend my afternoons with residents, observing them during our activity sessions or simply sitting down and enjoying a cup of tea and a catch up. Due to my role, I get to know everyone really well and I can quickly tell if something has changed, so that we can tailor the support we deliver accordingly.

Kerri with a resident at Haviland House

We have a varied roster of daily activities at Haviland House, from arts and crafts to live music, which also plays an important role in caring for people living with dementia. Music can evoke nostalgia, joy and feelings of comfort. Whenever a new resident joins us, I ask them and their loved ones about their favourite types of music, so we can introduce this into our social events.

Training and learning every day

I regularly catch up with the rest of the team getting updates on any changes in circumstances, or planning for new residents who are due to join us. One of my favourite roles at Guild Care is helping to train colleagues in dementia care.

I co-wrote our bespoke training programme – ‘I’m Still Me’ – which helps team members learn more about how to care for our residents who have dementia. At the heart of this is recognising the individual behind the condition and getting to know their story and their unique circumstances so we can care for them in the best possible way. Everyone in our care has a rich history and many stories to tell. It's a privilege to learn more about them and their lives.

I also spend time sharing knowledge beyond Haviland House and was recently invited by the Alzheimer’s Society to join its Support Panel where I’ll have the chance to participate in a range of studies and discussions about the valuable work that they do.

We are currently running a special offer for new residents on respite stays. To find out more, please call our Customer Relationship Team on 01903 327327 or email [email protected].