A defibrillator can be placed on the wall of Bognor Regis Town Hall, Arun planners have agreed.

An application was made by Arun District Council itself for the defibrillator and housing on the wall of the grade II listed building in Clarence Raod.

A design and access statement by Sloane and Brown Ltd said the intention was to provide a wall mounted defibrillator in a location that is easily accessible by the general public in a relatively central position in Bognor Regis.

"The positioning of the unit has been carefully considered and a careful balance needs to be achieved between the unit being readily visible in a public locationn against any potential harm to the heritage asset where it is located," the statement said.

A mock up of a defibrillator on the wall of Bognor Regis Town Hall

"Whilst it is accepted that the proposed unit would be visible on the front elevation of a grade II listed building and could also have an impact on the setting of a nearby grade II listed war memorial, there are clear public benefits to the proposal which would outweigh any perceived harm to the appearance or settings of the listed building."

In their report, officers said the town hall was built in 1929 and was ‘a well planned and well detailed example of a small town hall of the inter-war period’ ‘of architectural and historical significance’.

The council's conservation officer said: "On balance, the proposal would have a minor negative impact on the heritage assets and the setting of the memorial."

