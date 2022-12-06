A single decker bus has received a Christmas makeover and will be driven by Santa or his elf. The bus has been especially decorated by staff at the Chichester depot and will be seen across the local network where passengers, young and old, can enjoy festive music as they travel.
Melanie McDougall, operations manager for Stagecoach in Chichester and Bognor Regis, said: “We are delighted to run our Santa bus again, which has become a family favourite every year, and we have received fantastic feedback from everyone who travelled on board.”
The Santa bus will be serving destinations such as The Witterings, Selsey, Bognor Regis, Tangmere and Midhurst until Christmas Eve and passengers will have the opportunity to make a donation to the Stonepillow charity.