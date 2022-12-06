The sound of “Jingle Bells” will be joined by the ‘press to stop’ bell as the traditionally decorated Santa Bus returns to Chichester and Bognor Regis to offer festive fun and help raise funds for homeless charity Stonepillow.

The Santa bus

A single decker bus has received a Christmas makeover and will be driven by Santa or his elf. The bus has been especially decorated by staff at the Chichester depot and will be seen across the local network where passengers, young and old, can enjoy festive music as they travel.

Melanie McDougall, operations manager for Stagecoach in Chichester and Bognor Regis, said: “We are delighted to run our Santa bus again, which has become a family favourite every year, and we have received fantastic feedback from everyone who travelled on board.”

