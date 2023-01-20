‘A few thousand pounds of damage done’: Eastbourne toilets closed following fires and vandalism
Public toilets in an Eastbourne park will be closed for repairs because of fires and vandalism, the council has said.
By Jacob Panons
3 hours ago
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 9:30am
On Thursday, January 19, an Eastbourne Borough Council spokesperson confirmed the toilets in Princes Park would be shut until further notice.
The council said ‘a few’ thousand pounds of damage was done.
They added: “Please take this into consideration when planning a visit to the park.
“Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”
