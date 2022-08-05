An application was made for the continued use of land at Manor Park for public open space.

Officers said this is a large area of open space near housing laid out as grass with mature trees.

When they visited the site had football goal posts, picnic benches and a swing hung from a tree.

The site of the public open space in Pagham

Pagham Parish Council supported the application and there were a further 14 letters of support saying it is valuable space for recreation, dog walking and wildlife.

One letter of objection said the planning application cannot determine land ownership.

Officers said: "As there is no current Pagham Neighbourhood Plan, it may be appropriate to designate the space through that process should it recommence."