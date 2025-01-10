'A great loss to Littlehampton' - Tributes paid to community stalwart Terry Ellis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to a community stalwart, whose death has been described as a ‘great loss to Littlehampton’.

Well-known Littlehampton resident Terry Ellis has died at the age of 81.

Born-and-bred in London, Terry moved to the West Sussex coast with his partner Deborah Hallford in 2011.

Terry became involved in a number of campaigns and groups, such as the Civic Society (now known as the Littlehampton Society), Littlehampton Heritage Group and Rampion 2 campaign. He regularly presented the Littlehampton Society’s Countryside Awards.

The father-of-two was also actively involved in the Arun Access Group for the disabled and, until last year, was on the committee of the PPG for the Coppice and Angmering Medical Centre.

Littlehampton Gazette columnist Chris Adam Smith (Whispering Smith) was a close friend of Terry.

He wrote: “Saddened by the news last week when I heard of the passing of Terry Ellis, a great loss to his friends and to Littlehampton as a whole.

"Terry was a knowledgeable man and always happy to share that knowledge. He was also a very kind and generous man who, during lockdown when I was immobile for a few weeks, kept me in wine, ale and cream crackers!

"In this New Year we had intended a day visit to a little-known monastery he had discovered; it would have been an interesting and enjoyable outing. My condolences to Terry’s family and my sincere thanks for the knowing of the man.”

Deborah said she felt a sense of pride for Terry and his achievements.

She added: “We met in London and we had been together about 38 years.

"He was wanting to get involved in things, particularly when we moved to Littlehampton. He was doing all sorts of things.

“He liked to keep busy and he really enjoyed getting involved in campaigns and things like that.”

Deborah said Terry had a ‘drive to help people’.

“The first thing he got involved with was saving the Windmill, when it was going to be closed down,” she explained.

“Then he got involved in setting up a community charter with the Civic Society because we were both members of that.

“Then it was gradually all sorts of different things. He was always attending council meetings wanting to know what was going on. More recently, he was chairman of the Littlehampton Heritage Group.

“He was also involved with the group looking at the Rampion wind farm.

"He cut back in the last couple of years on a lot of things because of his health but those were the two things he was still involved in.”

Terry was still chairman of the heritage group up until his death at the age of 81.

Deborah added: “He was always doing something. Prior to Covid, it was his life, going to every council meeting and always on the phone to people and on various committees.

“There's lots and lots of people that will remember him and know him well.”

Terry also leaves behind two sons, Kris and Spencer, sister Christene and brother-in-law Michael.