A guide to New Year’s Eve parties in the Mid Sussex district and post-Christmas fun in the area
While you're tucking into your turkey this year you might be thinking ahead to New Year's Eve (December 31), as well as the days after Christmas.
There’s plenty going on across the area so we’ve rounded up some of the best events.
Boxing Day Denmans Lane Dash: December 26, 1pm, Denmans Lane, Lindfield. A spokesperson said: “Put your fanciest festive fancy dress on, get down to The Stand Up Inn, in Lindfield, and purchase a pint to take part in the Boxing Day Denmans Lane Dash.” The race sees revellers run along a usually quiet lane off Lindfield High Street while clutching a pint of beer. Visit thefamilygrapevine.co.uk/midsussex/event/boxing-day-denmans-lane-dash
Boxing Day Afternoon Tea at Alexander House: December 26,East Street, Turners Hill, East Grinstead, December 26, 1pm-5pm. A spokesperson said: “We are delighted to be providing a musical accompaniment to this year’s Box Day Afternoon Tea at Alexander House Hotel once again. Beautiful surroundings, delicious food, excellent service – and us.” Visit alexanderhotels.co.uk/alexander-house/alexander-house-christmas-holidays-2024
New Years Eve Party: December 31, 7pm-1am, The Farmers, Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill. A spokesperson said: “Free ticket includes a buffet, DJ and a glass of fizz for the New Year Countdown. You must have a ticket for this free event. No admittance after 8pm. Last orders at 12.30am taxis for 1am.” Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/new-years-eve-party-tickets-1012828486267
New Years Eve Party: December 31, 7pm-1am, St Francis Social & Sports Club, Princess Royal Hospital, Lewes Road, Haywards Heath. Live entertainment with band ‘The Spoils’. Tickets: Member £10, Members Guests £15. Visit www.stfrancissocialclub.com/events
New Year Celebrations: December 31, Anderida Restaurant, Ashdown Park Hotel & Country Club, East Grinstead. A spokesperson on the website said: “Heralding in the New Year at Ashdown Park is a truly memorable occasion. Celebrations will be better than ever with top class entertainment and a party atmosphere to welcome the dawn of a new year.” Visit www.ashdownpark.com/new-year-celebrations-2024-2025-0