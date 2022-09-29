A high level of geography education has led to an award for Felpham Community College

The Secondary Geography Quality Mark and Centre of Excellence reflects the high level of geography education students at FCC receive.

The department has been working towards this award for the last academic year, undertaking an assessment framework to review the geography provided at FCC. This collaborative process enabled the teachers to assess the standards and provide a portfolio of evidence that supported all areas that follow a structure of Intent, Implementation and Impact (Ofsted framework). The evidence is assessed by the Geographical Association and judged against a high-level set of criteria to ensure rigour in the awarding process.

Feedback from the assessors stated: “The geography department at Felpham Community College is forward-thinking and constantly eager to change and develop to improve the offering to students, showing a desire to continue to innovate and improve. The department supports all students to achieve and feedback to students is geography-specific, innovative and responsive to change. There are innovative approaches to classroom learning. Opportunities for the development of geographical skills are widespread, and inclusive fieldwork is clearly well-established and embedded within their curriculum.”

The geography department at Felpham Community College has won an award

Advertisement Hide Ad