A-level results: Ark Alexandra Hastings students praised for 'succeeding through adversity'

The school said one third of the results achieved were A* and A.

Hannah Barnicoat-Hill and Josh Ramsbottom both achieved four A*s, Leah Renyard, four As, Stuart Grey A*AA, Ellie Pointer A*AAB, and Valeria Zmuncila, who achieved A*AA.

Josh, who has secured a place at UCL to study mechanical engineering, said: “I'm feeling great, surprised and really happy. I'm really excited to go to London to study.”

Hannah will receive the Reuben Foundation bursary, worth £22,500 and will study mathematics at university.

Mustafa Samadi gained A*AA and is looking forward to studying politics and international relations at UCL.

Mustafa is the recipient of an Ark bursary worth £9,000. He said: “Our sixth form provides students with excellent teaching, support and opportunities for whoever walks through the doors. I’m very fortunate to have been a part of the school.”

Biddy Davies, whose work was selected by BAFTA to go in its time capsule earlier this year, achieved an A* in art and design, along with an A* in maths and an A in further maths.

Biddy, who is taking a gap year before going to university, is interested in pursuing a career in architecture.

Biddy said: “I am so happy. It is like fireworks exploding in my tummy. I want to thank the teachers at Ark Alexandra for giving up their own time to support me and always believing in me.

"Villiers Park support has given me the confidence to take a gap year and the constancy to help with my application next year.”

Principal Liam Collins said: "It's an important day for our Year 13 students. They didn't take their GCSEs in 2020 due to the pandemic. Covid-19 further disrupted their education as they went into the sixth form, which makes this the first year sitting exams since the coronavirus outbreak.

"We are especially proud of our students gaining a third of their results at A*/A. They have our utmost admiration for carrying on and succeeding through adversity.