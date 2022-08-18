A-Level Results: 'Best ever' grades for Felpham Community College students

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 30 per cent of the school’s A-Level results were graded A to A*, and vocational qualification results were just as impressive, with more than 70 per cent of students achieving a distinction or a distinction*.

The stand-out grades means Felpham Community College students will be free to pursue their chosen post-18 pathway, with many opting to continue their education at university.

Although a large number of students came away with strong results, of particular note were: William Andrews and Emma Dobbin with three As, Toby Hackett and Alexander Kissell, with two As and an A*, and Marilda Hill and Antoana Micheva, with three straight A*s.

Felpham Community College students celebrate their best ever A-Level results

Students studying Level Three qualifications had similarly positive results. Mani Baker and Kaci Rowland graduated with two Distinctions and a Distinction Star. Chloe Cox graduated with an A, a Distinction and a Distinction*, while Louisa Dooley and Oliver Stone both graduated with As and two Distinction*s. Megan Reeves finished Year 13 with two As and a Distinction*, while Monty Hawkins and Jody Price graduated with three straight Distinction*s.

Zoe Brixey, head of Sixth Form at Felpham Community College, said: “We are extremely proud of how our students have performed and coped with the stressful exam period given that they did not take GCSE exams two years ago. They have demonstrated impressive work ethic and independence. At Felpham we have created an ethos where staff know every student individually, this enables students to fulfil their potential.”

Headteacher Mark Anstiss added: ‘It has been a difficult time for our students over the last two years coupled with the fact that this year group have not sat formal exams since primary school. Despite these challenges, we are extremely pleased with the results received today. The success of the students was down to their hard work, confidence and determination. At Felpham we benefit from first class teaching, small

groups and the excellent leadership of the Sixth Form. We are proud of every one of our students and wish them well for the future.’