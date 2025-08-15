A school in East Sussex is celebrating a ‘fantastic set of results’ among this year’s A-Level and BTEC students, it said.

Claremont Senior School added the top grades reflect on the ‘hard work, determination and resilience of students and the unwavering dedication of teachers’.

The school said this year, 46 per cent of all A-Level grades were at A* or A, up from 44 per cent last year, with 64 per cent at A* - B, again up from 60 per cent in 2024.

Claremont, which is based in Bodiam, near Robertsbridge, said students are now heading to a wide range of further education institutions including Durham, Exeter, York, University of the Arts, Leeds, and Loughborough.

The school added that stand-out subjects included further mathematics, with 100 per cent of students achieving an A or A*. More than 60 per cent of students studying art and photography achieved an A or A* and 100 per cent of students achieved grade A or A* in their Extended Project Qualification.

A school spokesperson said: “Some truly remarkable achievements emerged from the Creative Faculty, showcasing the exceptional talent of our students and our acclaimed performing arts programme.

“Here, students achieved a 100 per cent Distinction in their LAMDA exams, raising the average pass rate over the past three years to 99 per cent.”

Ed Dickie, principal at Claremont School, said: “I am deeply proud to be celebrating a fantastic set of results for our A-Level and BTEC students. With nearly half achieving A*/A, or their BTEC equivalent, we have once again demonstrated that our young people can achieve the best possible results, regardless of their starting point.

“The range of destinations that these wonderful students are heading for reflects the diversity of their skills and interests - from sports scientists to mathematicians, and actors to politicians. I have been inspired by the manner in which they have supported and celebrated each other's triumphs and we wish them well as they head off into the world.”