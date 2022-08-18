A-level results: Claremont Senior School students celebrate success with top grades

Claremont Senior School in Bodiam said 40 per cent of A-level grades were marked at A* or A while more than 72 per cent of students achieved A* to B grades.

More than 90 per cent of students achieved Distinctions or starred Distinctions in BTEC subjects, such as sports science, digital media, dance and business, the school added.

Claremont Senior School added that standout performances this year included Mary Woodfear, who achieved three A*s and will be studying veterinary medicine at the University of Cambridge, and Archie Wilson, who managed A*s in both maths and further maths and will study physics at UCL.

There were also notable results from Lucia Tyler, Anthony Pitsiladis, Harvey Wells, Joseph Basczak and Max Estall who all achieved A*s, As and Distinctions across a wide range of different subjects, the school said.

Ed Dickie, headmaster of Claremont Senior School, said: “This set of grades is very pleasing indeed. To think that this group of students have never faced public examinations and have had to deal with the disruption of a global pandemic. We are very proud of each and every one of them.

"With such a diverse range of students exam statistics can fluctuate wildly depending on the cohort but the fact that more than 80 per cent of our students this year will be going to their first choice university is a strong indication of the exceptional learning culture we now have at Bodiam.

Claremont Senior School was first opened in 2011.

Mr Dickie said: “The culture at Claremont is focused relentlessly on how we can get better in all that we do. As a school we have achieved beyond what many thought possible.

"We aim to instil the same values of aspiration in our students, connecting them with our network of more than 60 schools across the globe in the International Schools Partnership and giving them the confidence to follow their own pathway. It is an exciting time to be studying and working at the school.”

