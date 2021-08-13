A level results day 2021: Headteacher at Seaford Head School ‘incredibly proud’ of students

Sixth former Holly Varndell of Seaford Head School who has accepted a place to study at the University of Cambridge

Holly gained A* grades in A level English literature, politics and history and a distinction* grade in BTEC performing arts on Tuesday (August 10) and has accepted a place to study history at the University of Cambridge.

Holly said: “I’m absolutely thrilled with my results and can’t wait to be going to Cambridge to study history in October.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to apply my love of the subject and explore it even further. I’m so grateful to the staff at Seaford Head for their support over my time here. I am so lucky to have had such a supportive group of teachers that really pushed me to achieve, and I appreciate it so much”.

Oliver Rhodes who will now go on to study mathematics at the University of Warwick

For the second year A level exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Grades were determined based on teachers’ assessments and results day brought forward to give students time to appeal.

Seaford Head School said that ‘despite another unconventional year’ sixth-formers were ‘once again celebrating outstanding outcomes with many students heading off to top universities to continue their studies’.

Assistant head teacher Rob Handy said: “These fantastic achievements are a result of many years of hard work from students and I am pleased that the vast majority are now able to embark on their chosen pathway whether that be to university, an apprenticeship or employment.

Ella McCaughan, who will study law at the University of Southampton; Eleanor Willoughby, who will study chemistry at the University of Bristol; and Natalia Kaye, who will study maths at the University of Bristol

“Parents and carers have been incredibly supportive of the staff at the sixth form who have worked incredibly hard to ensure that the grading process has been fair and proper this year.”

Along with Holly Varndell, students also celebrating were Lola Miller who achieved A* grades in biology, geography and English language and literature and will study social sciences at the University of Bath; Erin Keith who achieved A* grades in history, sociology and English language and literature and will study primary education with English at the University of Reading; Natalia Kaye who achieved A* grades in maths, further maths and physics and will study mathematics at the University of Bristol; Oliver Rhodes who achieved A* grades in maths and further maths and A grades in chemistry and physics and will study mathematics at the University of Warwick; and Edward Alden-Templeman who achieved A* grades in computer science and maths and A grades in physics and AS further maths and will study computer science at the University of Sussex.