A Level results: Felpham Community College students celebrate grades - in pictures

With more than 30 per cent of students grades achieving A to A*s, and more than 70 per cent of Level Three Qualification students achieving a Distinction or a Distinction*, this year’s results have been dubbed the best in the school’s history.

That puts Felpham Community College ahead of the national curve, with schools up and down the country reporting a downturn in results after the return to traditional exams this year, following the used of Centre Assessed Grades during the pandemic.

Head teacher Mark Anstiss said: “It has been a difficult time for our students over the last two years coupled with the fact that this year group have not sat formal exams since primary school. Despite these challenges, we are extremely pleased with the results received today. The success of the students was down to their hard work, confidence and determination. At Felpham we benefit from first class teaching, small groups and the excellent leadership of the Sixth Form. We are proud of every one of our students and wish them well for the future.”

Read on to see some of our best photos of the students celebrating, or click here to read the full story.

Photos by Derek Martin.

