Among them was Archie Finch, whose four A*s in maths, further maths, chemistry and physics, landed him a spot at the University of Cambridge. “I’m really happy, really excited!” he said. “I think the teachers are really good here at Worthing, they’ve given me loads of support – they’ve been great!”

Another stand out, Jeremy Case, will be heading to Leeds University to study biology, having worked hard to bring his chemistry grade up from an E, to an A in just sixth months.

“I’m feeling really proud of the effort I put in,” he said.

Worthing College students celebrate stand out results. Photo: Worthing College

Evie Austin is celebrating her three As and a B, and looks forward to going to Sheffield University, where she will be studying economics. She said: “I feel amazing. I didn’t think I was going to get in, I was so stressed and I did better than I expected!”

Helena Thomas, principal at Worthing College, made clear that she and the college faculty are tremendously proud of their pupils.

She added: “This is another fantastic set of results for our college by our students, who have worked hard and shown enormous dedication to their studies to achieve their grades. They should be incredibly proud of their achievements as are we.

“Across A-levels, more than 80 per cent of our subjects at Worthing College have achieved 100 per cent pass rates (26 subjects), with nearly 90 per cent of our further maths, 80 per cent of graphics and 75 per cent of physical education students achieving high grades of A*-B – which is outstanding.

“We know it has been a challenging few years for these students, while results nationally have seen grading return to pre-pandemic levels, that doesn’t mean students receiving results today haven’t been impacted by the effects – so it’s really important to celebrate their achievements.