A missing 89-year-old man from Bexhill has been found
A pensioner who went missing from Bexhill today (November 9) has been found safe and well, police have said.
Police issued an urgent appeal earlier today to find Patrick, and shared the news this afternoon that he had been found.
In a statement on social media, Sussex Police said: “Great news! We are pleased to report that Patrick, who had been reported missing earlier today (November 9) from Bexhill, has been found safe and well.
“We'd like to thank everyone who provided information and shared our appeal to locate him.”