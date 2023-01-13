Outline plans were submitted for a new Hunterford Business Park on the former airfield.
But Arun planners said there was insufficient information about the highway impact of the development.
"The proposal fails to demonstrate that the development would not prevent or prejudice the use of the existing or allocated waste management sites," they said.
There was also a lack of information to demonstrate the noise impact would be acceptable.
The business park was planned for a 6.5 hectare site between the Biffa Recycling Facility and Southern Water waste treatment plant.
A design and access statement by CPA Property said: "Although a current waste recycling centre is adjacent to the site, the owners of the land are keen to develop high quality commercial and employment space within the application site instead of further waste disposal, with a design philosophy paying homage to the former WWI and WWII aviation and aero development history echoed in the unit appearances."
Ford Parish Council objected on the basis that the proposal is contrary to the Neighbourhood Plan.
No developer contribution agreement had been finalised and the 'proposal relies upon infrastructure that may not be provided'.
It does not fully consider the wider site implications, including noise and air pollution and travel, the council said.
There was no management plan for the long term maintenance of the existing trees and hedgerows on the site and the supporting documents do not show how the development will ensure that flood risk is not increased elsewhere as a result of the development.
"A lighting scheme has not been provided. This location will be very visible from the South Downs National Park and must use low levels of lighting," it said.
"The proposals do not appear to provide energy generating infrastructure.
"The site is not in walking or cycling distance of Ford, Climping, Yapton, Felpham, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton and does not provide realistic options for travel by public transport from Ford Rail Station.
The change of use of grade one agricultural land could also not be demonstrated.
To see the plans on the Arun portal use search reference F/11/22/OUT.