A planning application has been submitted for land off Stanhorn Grove.

A design and access statement by ADG Architects, for the Halebourne Group, said the site is 2.5 miles north east of Downview Primary School.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The approach would be from Stanhorn Grove, with an existing vehicular and pedestrian access point there.

An artist's impression of the proposed care home in Felpham

The 70 bedrooms would be over two or three floors, there would be a cinema, cafe/bistro, private dining, hair and nail salon and day spaces.

Included in the plans are 35 car parking spaces plus two disabled spaces.

"Currently the site is not in use and has no real positive contribution to the local area," the statement said.

"The opportunity for development would create a high quality building that will improve the visual appearance, including the areas of landscaping which will benefit the biodiversity contributions."

The architects concluded: "A sensitive and carefully considered proposal has been formed which has many benefits and is respectful of the site in relation to its use, appearance and design.

"The proposed 70-bed care home has been carefully designed to respect the surrounding land uses and surrounding environment.

"By creating a care home on the site it will provide a positive contribution to the local area, providing new jobs and a high quality care facility to suite a range of care needs that will meet the current and future demand."