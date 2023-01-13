Mobility ramps, steps and an entrance lobby can be built at Eastergate Village Parish Hall, planners said.

Arun officers, in their decision report, said: "The proposal seeks an extension at the front of the building to enable user friendly access by way of installation of two mobility ramps and a set of shallow steps.

"This will create level access to the newly constructed glass lobby and the main entrance to the village hall.

"Currently, there is a stepped approach to the main entrance and the only accessible route into the hall is through the emergency escape doors on the southern side of the hall where there is a concrete ramp."

The plans for the new entrance at Eastergate Parish Village Hall

They said: "The development will be visible within the street scene but is set back and benefits from mature planting meaning that despite the development projecting out from the front elevation it is not an overly dominant addition that harms the character of the area. Additionally, the development is designed to merge where possible into the building and will reinstate the main entrance as the primary access for all users."

There was one letter in support of the plans for the Barnham Road hall.