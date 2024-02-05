Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tribune House, previously an office building, will fulfil the church's vision of an all-purpose building from which to operate a range of community activities and to host Sunday and midweek meetings.

Chair of Trustees Colin Peachment said: "The way that finance, planning permission and countless other factors have come together is nothing short of a miracle."

King's Church currently meets on Sunday mornings at Uckfield Civic Centre with other meetings hosted at the Civic Centre or the church offices nearby. The church's popular free parent and toddler group "The Ark" also meets at the Civic Centre each Friday morning.

Church leader Ade Ward said: "First and foremost, the church is about people and we've thrived for many years without owning any bricks and mortar. But for several years now we've felt that we need a home for ourselves and a base from which to serve the local community."

The building is three minutes’ walk from McDonalds, opposite the Isenhurst health club. Currently known as Tribune House, it will soon be re-named the King's Centre. It is hoped the building will be operational sometime early in the spring once minor building works are completed, with an official opening date to be announced in due course.

King’s Church Uckfield was established in 1983 around the time of a good number of other new churches that came to form the group Newfrontiers. Over the years the church has met in different venues in the town for its Sunday morning meeting and other activities.