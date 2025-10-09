A new music school and a cinema were just some of the ideas residents put forward at a meeting to discuss the future of St Mary in the Castle.

People were invited to attend a drop in session on Saturday, October 4 to share their views.

The event was hosted by the St Mary in the Castle Drivers Group, a volunteer-led, community-based organisation of more than 40 members.

It came into being in July 2024 when it held a public forum inviting ideas from the community for the future of St Mary in the Castle, with the aim of re-opening the iconic building.

The landmark seafront venue has been empty since November 2022 when the trust which had been responsible for its management as a venue ended its lease with Hastings Borough Council.

The trust said at the time it had been unable to recover from the pandemic and faced significant maintenance costs.

Since then concerns have been raised about the condition of St Mary in the Castle.

Claire Carr, spokesperson for the St Mary in the Castle Drivers Group, said: “Despite some weather disruption meaning we had to add a second indoor venue at the Stade Hall to our plans, the St Mary in the Castle Drivers Group pop-up went ahead and was really well-attended, with lots of people coming along to tell us how much they cared about saving St Mary in the Castle and also sharing lots of memories with us from previous uses of the building.

“Lots of new uses were also suggested and included everything from circus or music school, cinema, soft play centre to 1066 experience, ashes storage, and, probably the most popular, to reopen as a venue or arts centre of some kind.

“We are now reaching out to other groups directly for more ideas and feedback on how the building could be used going forward and hope to host another public event inside St Mary in the Castle in the next few weeks, so please keep an eye on our social media and website for more details.

“We think it is clear the community wants to see St Mary in the Castle back open and thriving and we want to be part of the community-led effort to achieve that goal and safeguard its future for generations to come.”

Members of the Drivers group include former Hastings mayor and local councillor Judy Rogers and Jess Steele, who was the driving force behind the restoration of the Old Observer Building.

St Mary in the Castle, located in Pelham Crescent, was designed by Joseph Kaye, and completed in early 1828.