Map showing Hastings Half Marathon route and road closures

These include Bexhill Road, from the Grosvenor Gardens start point to the Harley Shute Road Junction. Harley Shute, Queensway and The Ridge will also be closed while the event takes place.

Other roads affected by the race are Winchelsea Road, Rye Road, Old Top Road, Middle Road, Fairlight Road, Harold Road, Dudley Road, All Saints Street and the main A259 seafront road.

More details are available of the race website at www.hastings-half.co.uk.