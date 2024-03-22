A number of major roads in Hastings will be closed for the Half Marathon on Sunday

Key roads in Hastings will be closed from 10am – 1pm on Sunday March 24, when the Hastings Half Marathon takes place.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 10:01 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 10:21 GMT
Map showing Hastings Half Marathon route and road closuresMap showing Hastings Half Marathon route and road closures
Map showing Hastings Half Marathon route and road closures

These include Bexhill Road, from the Grosvenor Gardens start point to the Harley Shute Road Junction. Harley Shute, Queensway and The Ridge will also be closed while the event takes place.

Other roads affected by the race are Winchelsea Road, Rye Road, Old Top Road, Middle Road, Fairlight Road, Harold Road, Dudley Road, All Saints Street and the main A259 seafront road.

More details are available of the race website at www.hastings-half.co.uk.

Thousands of runners are set to take part in Sunday’s race, which raises a significant amount for local charities and good causes.

