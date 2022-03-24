A panto in March? Oh, yes there is! The Ovingdean Little Theatre decided the show must go on

The Ovingdean Little Theatre community pantomime is finally set go ahead this weekend.

The rescheduled performance of Alice in Wonderland was initially to be performed in January but rearranged due to the Omicron Covid surge.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cast and crew carried on going to rehearsals and are ready to perform and open the doors to their audience this weekend.

The Ovingdean community panto cast

Have you read: Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of the Worlds arrives in Brighton |

There will be three performances of Alice in Wonderland at the Ovingdean Village Hall in Ovingdean Road – 2pm and 7pm on Saturday (March 26) and 2pm on Sunday, March 27.

For tickets (£7 for adults with a reduction for children) call Jeanie Civil on 01273 305221.

Lynda Hyde, who plays the Queen of Hearts and the mock turtle and, said it was a testament to community that the performance was going ahead.

She said: “While there was initial disappointment with the cancellation in January, the cast and crew were determined that the show must go on.”

Lynda added: "I was delighted to be asked for a second time to join the cast of the panto and the community have a lot of fun producing this pantomime.

“Ovingdean is a fantastic community and the residents are always pleased to come and support the local pantomime.

“Jeanie Civil the producer has done a great job in overcoming the delays caused by Covid.

“We have a number of children and young people in the pantomime and Jeanie is very keen to encourage them and help them with their acting.

“It has been nice to see the young people grown in confidence and ability during the rehearsals, as have I!