Pride performer Ampersand

The return of Chichester’s Pride festival was hailed as a huge success by visitors and residents this year.

The event, which took place on Saturday (May 25), on Chichester College Campus, was the city’s third ever Pride event, but the first to feature a celebratory march through the city centre.

Starting out at Priory Park at 10.30am, the parade moved through Guildhall Street, turned left down North Street to the Market Cross before sweeping right into West Street and finishing up outside the city cathedral, where there were speeches from the event’s co-chair and Chichester City mayor.

Featuring live music, stalls, and a range of activities, this year’s event has been described as an ‘incredible success’ by organisers, performers and visitors.

Addressing guests on Facebook, the festival organisers thanked everyone who made this year’s event so special: “We are absolutely overwhelmed with gratitude for each and every one of you who joined us on Saturday for the first ever Chichester Pride Parade & our third Chichester Pride event!” it said. “Your energy, love, & support made this historic event an incredible success. Together, we made history and set the stage for many more Pride celebrations to come!”

One visitor, Laura Halliday, had nothing but positive things to say: “It’s fantastic, I loved the colour and the atmosphere, there was such a friendly vibe and some really great acts.” She was especially pleased to see such a positive turnout after the event attracted controversy and homophobia on social media. “I couldn’t believe that such an educated city, that takes such pride in the theatre could be home to those kinds of opinions, but it was nice to go and see that, actually, we’re accepted as a community, that so many people weren’t put off. They could turn up and say ‘we’re here, and we’re proud.’”